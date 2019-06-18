Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Platini arrested as part of 2022 World Cup investigation

PARIS (AP) — A justice official in France says former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested in relation to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup.

Confirming a report published by online news publication Mediapart, the official says Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the awarding of the tournament to Qatar. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

Platini, a former France soccer great, was being detained at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police outside Paris.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

