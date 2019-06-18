Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Nicaragua says released all considered political prisoners

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua says it has released all prisoners detained in relation to 2018 anti-government protests, though the opposition maintains that more than 80 people it considers political prisoners are still in custody.

President Daniel Ortega’s government says in a statement that it has complied with a 90-day period for releasing such prisoners as part of negotiations this spring. That expired Tuesday.

Leaders of the Civic Alliance opposition group were in emergency consultations to discuss the situation and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

1:28 pm
Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

12:11 pm
Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

11:57 am
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting
Covering Colorado

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer involved shooting

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense
News

Patrick Shanahan withdraws his nomination for Secretary of Defense

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow
News

Colorado man gets life for killing 3 at illegal pot grow

Scroll to top
Skip to content