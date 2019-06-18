Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
La Scala board agrees on new manager, ending uncertainty

MILAN (AP) — Milan’s mayor says that the board of the La Scala opera house has agreed on a new general manager to succeed Austrian Alexander Pereira, whose five-year mandate expires in February.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala declined to identify the candidate Tuesday due to on-going personnel negotiations, saying “I will leave it to your imagination.” Italian media have focused on the manager of the Vienna Staatsoper, Dominique Meyer, after another candidate withdrew. The board will meet next week to confirm.

Pereira, who was tapped for his fund-raising prowess, helped find 58 million euros ($65 million) in new private funding, but has had political run-ins from the start. He nearly lost the position after buying productions from his last employer, the Salzburg Festival, before he legally assumed the job.

Associated Press

