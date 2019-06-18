Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Italian woman who was Europe’s oldest person has died at 116

MILAN (AP) — A 116-year-old Italian woman who authorities say was the oldest person in Europe and the second oldest in the world has died.

The Italian news agency ANSA said Giuseppina Robucci died Tuesday in the southern Italian town of Poggio Imperiale, where she was born on March 20, 1903. She lived 116 years and 90 days.

Robert Young of the U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group said Robucci was the last European born in 1903. She was just two months younger than the current oldest living person, Kane Tanaka of Japan, who was born on Jan. 2, 1903.

Robucci is No. 17 on the list of people who lived the longest lives.

Known locally as Nonna Peppa, Robucci had five children, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. ANSA said she ran a coffee bar with her husband for years.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

8:54 am
Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route
News

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route

7:27 am
Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

6:39 am
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route
News

Colorado girl becomes youngest to climb El Capitan’s nose route

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday
Sports

Broncos fans to honor Pat Bowlen Tuesday

Scroll to top
Skip to content