Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Israel welcomes Mideast peace workshop although not invited

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is welcoming next week’s Mideast peace conference, even though government officials are not invited.

Speaking at a government ceremony Tuesday, Netanyahu praised the U.S. conference in Bahrain as “an attempt by the United States to bring a better future and solve the problems of the region.”

The White House says the workshop will focus on economic benefits that could be reaped if the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were resolved. It says it decided against inviting Israeli officials to avoid focusing on “political issues.”

So far, two Israelis, a hospital director and former defense official, are reportedly attending.

The Palestinians, accusing the Trump administration of pro-Israel bias, have rejected the U.S. peace plan. The White House announced last week that Egypt, Jordan and Morocco agreed to join.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

9:23 am
Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

9:04 am
Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

8:54 am
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan
News

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake prompts tsunami warning off coast of Japan

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo
Covering Colorado

Authorities recover body from Lake Pueblo

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award
News

Autistic boy given “Most Likely To Get Lost” award

Scroll to top
Skip to content