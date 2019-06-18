Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ex-rival backs Boris Johnson in UK leadership race

LONDON (AP) — A former candidate to lead Britain’s Conservative Party has thrown her support behind front-runner Boris Johnson.

Andrea Leadsom, an ardent backer of Britain’s exit from the European Union, told LBC Radio that she’s backing Johnson, because “I think he will be a very good leader for our country.”

Leadsom’s endorsement came as the leadership contenders move to a knockout round and television debate Tuesday.

The goal is to win the coveted slot on the postal ballot being sent to Conservative Party members nationwide — a vote that will decide the next leader and the next prime minister.

The contest will choose a replacement for Prime Minister Theresa May, who stepped down as party leader earlier this month after failing to secure Parliament’s approval for her Brexit deal.

Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members
Fort Carson celebrates LGBTQ service members

State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden
State Patrol provides update on death of Trooper William Moden

Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon
Outbuilding catches fire near Falcon

Covering Colorado

