Watchdog says Filipino gangs seized 10 fishermen off Borneo

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A maritime watchdog says Filipino kidnap-for-ransom gangs have raided two fishing boats and abducted 10 crew members in waters off Borneo island.

The kidnapping Tuesday renewed concerns about security threats in Malaysia’s Sabah state, a short boat ride from the southern Philippine bases of Muslim militants and kidnapping gangs.

The Kuala Lumpur-based International Maritime Bureau said the fishing boats were approached by two vessels near the Philippines border. It said in an alert to vessels that the pirates boarded the fishing boats, confiscated documents and kidnapped 10 crew members before sailing toward Sitangkai Island in the Philippines.

The fishermen’s nationalities weren’t confirmed.

Sabah police couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

A Malaysian official helping to monitor terrorism incidents said Abu Sayyaf militants are the prime suspect.

Associated Press

