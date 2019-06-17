Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN Palestinian refugee agency urges donors to fill shortfall

DEAD SEA, Jordan (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency that helps 5.3 million Palestinian refugees says it is mobilizing to replenish a $211 million shortfall in the face of U.S. funding cuts.

Pierre Kraehenbuehl said Monday in Jordan that UNRWA will start running out of money if it does not receive significant commitments at its pledging conference next week. “We’re working with all donors to try and close that (shortfall) and keep levels of funding similar to what we received last year,” he said.

The U.S., once UNRWA’s largest donor, withdrew its support in 2018, precipitating a financial crisis for the agency that prompted 42 countries to boost their contributions to fill UNRWA’s $1.2 billion budget.

Kraehenbuehl says last year’s bonanza shows the world still cares, despite U.S. attempts to “delegitimize Palestinian refugees.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Scroll to top
Skip to content