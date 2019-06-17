Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN food agency accuses Yemen’s Houthis of diverting food aid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. food agency is accusing Yemen’s Houthi rebels of diverting food from the war-torn country’s hungriest people and is threatening to suspend food aid unless they immediately implement registration and monitoring agreements.

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley told the Security Council on Monday that the agency uncovered “serious evidence” of the diversion of food in the capital of Sanaa and other Houthi-controlled areas.

He said WFP has insisted on — and the Houthis finally agreed to — registration and biometric identification of beneficiaries and monitoring in December, but has faced roadblocks ever since in implementation.

Beasleu said if the agency doesn’t receive assurances of action on the agreements “we will begin a phased suspension of food assistance, most likely towards the end of this week.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

9:04 am
Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

8:57 am
Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

8:34 am
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
News

Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen
Covering Colorado

Two injured while rafting on Roaring Fork River near Aspen

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake
News

Supreme court avoids new case over same-sex wedding cake

Scroll to top
Skip to content