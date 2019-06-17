Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Opposition says ‘injustice’ will galvanize Istanbul voters

ISTANBUL (AP) — The opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul says he believes “the injustice” caused by the cancellation of his win in March will galvanize voters in his favor in Sunday’s rerun election.

In an interview Monday with The Associated Press, Ekrem Imamoglu also said a second victory for him would amount to a win for “democracy.”

Imamoglu won Turkey’s March 31 local election with a slim victory in what was a major blow to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey’s electoral authority, however, ruling in Erdogan’s favor, annulled the result and ordered the new election, citing irregularities.

Imamoglu said: “I believe the people will give the necessary response to this injustice at the polls.”

The politician said his camp was working to prevent another annulment in the event of a second victory.

Associated Press

