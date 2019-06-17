Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Japan protests Chinese activity near disputed islands

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is protesting what is says was an unauthorized Chinese maritime survey within its economic waters near disputed East China Sea islands.

Japan’s Foreign Ministry says it lodged a protest with Beijing after a Chinese maritime research ship was seen dropping a wire-like object into the water off the northwestern coast of Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands on Sunday.

China also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu.

The ministry said Monday it urged China to immediately stop the survey.

Also Monday, Japan’s coast guard says four Chinese patrol ships violated Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku.

Japan’s Defense Ministry says a Chinese frigate was spotted Sunday near the Miyako Strait, and a Chinese reconnaissance aircraft was flying above the East China Sea. The latter prompted Japan to scramble a fighter jet.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse
News

Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse

4:55 am
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

10:43 pm
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

7:36 pm
Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse
News

Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

Scroll to top
Skip to content