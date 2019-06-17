Hong Kong opposition movement largely without leaders

HONG KONG (AP) — The largely youth-driven movement challenging Hong Kong’s government over an unpopular extradition bill is a coalition operating without a clear leadership structure.

And that adds to its appeal for supporters disaffected from the moneyed elites who run the former British colony, organizers say.

The nearly 2 million Hong Kong residents who marched Sunday in a massive show of opposition to the bill, which would allow criminal suspects to be extradited to mainland China, largely acted on their own, said Bonnie Leung, a leader of the Civil Human Rights Front, one of dozens of groups coordinating the protests.

The city’s economic and legal systems are separate from China’s under a “one country, two systems” arrangement after Britain ceded its colony in 1997.