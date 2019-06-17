Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU’s Tusk queried in Poland over his past policy as premier

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Top European Union official Donald Tusk is being questioned by a panel in his native Poland that is investigating cases of large-scale tax evasion during the time when he was the country’s prime minister.

Tusk’s questioning is seen as an attempt by the ruling party to discredit him and his political circle, who are its main political foes. The right-wing Law and Justice party wants to strengthen its position before fall parliamentary elections.

A panel of lawmakers was asking Tusk Monday why his government in 2007-2014 failed to curb illegal practices by private businesses relating to VAT, causing great losses to the state budget.

Another commission previously questioned Tusk about a 2010 plane crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski, the twin of powerful Law and Justice leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse
News

Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse

4:55 am
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

10:43 pm
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

7:36 pm
Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse
News

Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels as leader warns of nuclear deal collapse

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

Scroll to top
Skip to content