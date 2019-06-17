Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dane becomes 1st foreign mayor of a large German city

BERLIN (AP) — A Danish businessman has been elected mayor of Rostock, becoming the first non-German citizen to head a large city in Germany.

Officials announced late Sunday that 46-year-old Claus Ruhe Madsen received 57.1% in a runoff vote against Left party candidate Steffen Bockhahn.

Ruhe Madsen isn’t affiliated with a political party but had the support of the center-right Christian Democrats and pro-business Free Democrats.

The northeastern port city has a population of about 210,000 and lies across the Baltic Sea from Denmark.

Until his election, the big-bearded Ruhe Madsen ran a chain of furniture stores around Rostock.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

10:43 pm
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

7:36 pm
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

5:39 pm
Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’
Covering Colorado

Man says father’s vandalized headstone is a ‘blow to the stomach’

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

Scroll to top
Skip to content