Car bomb targets Indian army vehicle in Kashmir, 2 killed

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says two soldiers have been killed after a car bombing targeted an armored vehicle in disputed Kashmir.

The bombing late Monday hit the vehicle as it passed through southern Pulwama area and wounded more than a dozen soldiers and two civilians.

The two critically wounded soldiers died in a hospital on early Tuesday.

The attack came days after Pakistan reportedly shared information with India and the United States about a possible militant attack in the Pulwama area. None of the rebel groups fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility.

Also Tuesday, two rebels and a soldier were killed in a gunfight in southern Bijbehara area.

Associated Press

