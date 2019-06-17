Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

30 killed in Nigeria suicide bombing while watching TV match

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in northeastern Nigeria say at least 30 people have been killed by a suicide bomber.

The victims had been watching a soccer match on television Sunday night in the town of Konduga in Nigeria’s Borno state.

Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said Monday the attack took place about 30 kilometers (18 miles) from Maiduguri.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility though the attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, the Islamic extremist group based in nearby Maiduguri.

Kachalla said that about 40 other people were wounded and taken to nearby hospitals.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars
News

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

6:36 am
High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today
Weather

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

6:18 am
Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

5:45 am
Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars
News

Ragú pasta sauce recalled over concerns about plastic bits inside jars

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today
Weather

High likelihood for hail and heavy rain in storms today

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Police investigating early-morning robbery in Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content