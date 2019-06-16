Sold into marriage, Pakistani women endure rapes in China

FAISALABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani investigations are uncovering the extent of trafficking networks that sell young women into prostitution in China after tricking them into marriage with Chinese men.

Hundreds of Pakistani women and girls, mostly Christians, a community that is among the poorest of the poor in the country, have been married off to Chinese men by their families in return for cash.

But even as police uncover the networks, the Pakistani government has tried to keep the revelations quiet because they fear it will hurt vital economic ties with Beijing.

The Associated Press reported previously how Christian pastors and Pakistani and Chinese brokers work together in a lucrative trade, aggressively pursuing Pakistani girls who are tricked into fraudulent marriages and find themselves trapped in China with sometimes abusive husbands.