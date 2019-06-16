Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Istanbul mayoral candidates to face off in rare debate

ISTANBUL (AP) — The two leading contenders for Istanbul mayor are set to face off in a debate a week before a repeated city election.

The debate between Binali Yildirim, the candidate from Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, and secular opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu of the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, was to be broadcast live on Sunday.

Imamoglu, a former district mayor, narrowly won a March 31 election. But Turkey’s election authority annulled the vote after the Justice and Development Party challenged the result, citing a breach of voting regulations.

Televised election debates are uncommon in Turkey. The last one, between AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the then-leader of the CHP, took place before a 2002. The AKP has been in power since. Erdogan is Turkey’s president.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

8:36 am
One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

8:17 am
Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

6:20 am
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content