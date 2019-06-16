Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong police begin to clear streets of protesters

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police and protesters are facing off Monday morning as authorities try to clear the streets of a few hundred people who stayed near the city government headquarters after massive demonstrations that stretched deep into the night.

The police asked for cooperation in clearing the road. Protesters responded with chants, some kneeling in front of the officers. The move came after activists rejected an apology from the city’s top leader for her handling of legislation that has stoked fears of expanding control from Beijing in this former British colony.

Nearly 2 million of the city’s 7 million people turned out on Sunday, according to estimates by protest organizers. Police said 338,000 were counted on the designated protest route in the “peak period” of the march.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

5:39 pm
“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age
Covering Colorado

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age

5:04 pm
Evening Storms Tonight, Better Chance for Monday
News

Evening Storms Tonight, Better Chance for Monday

4:03 pm
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age
Covering Colorado

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age

Evening Storms Tonight, Better Chance for Monday
News

Evening Storms Tonight, Better Chance for Monday

Scroll to top
Skip to content