Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong released from prison

HONG KONG (AP) — Joshua Wong, a leading figure in Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement demonstrations, has been released from prison.

Wong’s release from the Lai Chi Kok Correctional Facility on Monday came as student demonstrators and police faced of downtown following a massive protest on Sunday.

Wong, 22, served a two-month sentence for contempt related to his involvement in the 2014 protests advocating a more democratic elections process in the former British colony.

Wong’s sentence was reduced to two months from three because he was only a teenager when he was arrested in 2014.

The young activist won an appeal of a separate conviction and six-month sentence for unlawful assembly and released after spending more than two months in prison in that case.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

7:36 pm
Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

5:39 pm
“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age
Covering Colorado

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age

5:04 pm
Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set
Sports

Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen
Sports

Public tribute planned for Pat Bowlen

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age
Covering Colorado

“Century Ride” pairs riders and horses based on age

Scroll to top
Skip to content