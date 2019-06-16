Former first lady leads Guatemalan election in first round

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A former first lady is leading early results from Guatemala’s presidential election with votes tallied from a third of the polling centers.

A second round of voting is expected to determine who will oversee this Central American nation where tens of thousands have fled poverty and gang violence this year to seek a new life in the United States.

Sandra Torres had 24% of the vote in early counting, followed by four-time presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei with 15%.

At this rate no candidate will win the more than 50% of votes needed to assume the post, requiring a runoff that’s likely to take place in August. Presidents are limited to a single, four-year term.