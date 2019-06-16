Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Boeing CEO concedes ‘mistake’ with planes in 2 fatal crashes

PARIS (AP) — The CEO of Boeing says the company made a “mistake” in handling a problematic cockpit warning system in 737 Max jets before two deadly crashes of the top-selling plane.

Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg told reporters in Paris on Sunday that Boeing’s communication “was not consistent” and that’s “unacceptable.”

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has faulted Boeing for not telling regulators for more than year that a safety indicator in the Max cockpit didn’t work.

Pilots are angry the company didn’t tell them about the new software that’s been implicated in the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

Muilenburg promised “transparency” as Boeing tries to get the grounded model back in flight.

Speaking ahead of the Paris Air Show, Muilenburg said Boeing is facing the event with “humility” and focused on rebuilding trust.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

8:36 am
One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

8:17 am
Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

6:20 am
Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves
Covering Colorado

Drive-thru downfall for Pueblo car thieves

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One person in custody after a hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon
News

Father’s Day will be mild with thunderstorms in the afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content