Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UAE: Evidence shows tanker attacks ‘state-sponsored’

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The United Arab Emirates’ top diplomat says evidence his country possesses indicates that recent attacks against oil tankers inside UAE waters were “state-sponsored.”

Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan didn’t name the state, but said his country wants to work with other nations to prevent a further escalation of tensions in the region.

On Friday, the U.S. military released video footage it said suggested that Iran wanted to hide evidence that it was behind the attacks. Iran has denied involvement.

Al Nahyan said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides on Saturday that the U.A.E. presented this evidence to the U.N. Security Council in a “very technical, open and transparent” manner.

He said the UAE’s conclusion is that these were “state-sponsored attacks.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content