Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Turkey slams southern EU nations on drilling bid off Cyprus

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has criticized the leaders of southern European Union nations for urging the EU to consider taking action against Turkey over its bid to drill for gas in waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Saturday that a declaration issued by the leaders of France, Italy, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Malta shows the EU cannot be a “neutral and trusted actor” to resolve divided Cyprus.

It called on EU states to acknowledge Turkish Cypriots’ equal rights over the island’s resources. It added that Turkey, which has sent a drill ship to Cyprus’ western coast, was determined to protect those rights.

Cyprus’ government hasn’t said so publicly but it has issued international arrest warrants against the ship’s crew and foreign company officials assisting in the drilling.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content