Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

German Jewish group applauds museum director’s resignation

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Central Council of Jews is welcoming the resignation of the director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum amid accusations he promoted views critical of Israel.

Council President Andreas Schuster told dpa news agency Saturday Peter Schaefer’s resignation was appropriate, especially at a time when the museum is in the process of opening a new permanent exhibition and a children’s museum.

He says it is “an important step in order to prevent further damage to the institution.”

Schaefer resigned Friday after a museum tweet encouraged followers to read an article that urged German lawmakers not to sign a resolution denouncing as anti-Semitic the Palestinian-led boycott against Israel.

Separately, Israel objected earlier this year to an exhibition on Jerusalem, which it argued presented a one-sided Palestinian view.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

6:00 am
Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

2:26 am
Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

10:26 pm
Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Trooper killed in crash on I-70

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate
Election Watch

Lineups set for both nights of Democratic primary debate

Scroll to top
Skip to content