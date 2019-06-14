Women strike in Switzerland for fairer pay, more equality

GENEVA (AP) — Women across Switzerland are walking off the job and staging demonstrations to demand fairer pay, more equality, and less sexual harassment and violence.

It’s the first such protest in the Alpine country in 28 years.

Turnout was uncertain but supporters were vowing to make their views clear at train stations, offices and other public sites during the morning commute.

Supporters hoped for a “violet wave,” so-called for the color adopted for a movement whose main logo features a clenched fist inside a cross-and-circle Venus symbol.

Discontent over sexism and workplace inequality is underpinning the strike. Many also want better pay specifically for domestic workers, teachers and caregivers, whose jobs are typically held more by women.