Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US donors, not French tycoons, foot Notre Dame works bills

PARIS (AP) — The billionaire French donors who publicly promised flashy donations totaling hundreds of millions to rebuild Notre Dame have not yet paid a penny toward the restoration of the French national monument, according to church and business officials.

Instead, it’s been mainly American citizens, via the charitable foundation Friends of Notre Dame, that have footed the bills and paid salaries for the up to 150 workers employed by the cathedral since the April 15 fire that devastated the cathedral’s roof and caused its masterpiece spire to collapse.

“The big donors haven’t paid. Not a cent,” said Andre Finot, senior press official at Notre Dame. “They want to know what exactly their money is being spent on and if they agree to it before they hand it over, and not just to pay employees’ salaries.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

7:52 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

7:29 am
Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

7:10 am
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

Scroll to top
Skip to content