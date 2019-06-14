Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
UNHCR: 5,400 Venezuelans enter Peru in single day

AGUAS VERDES, Peru (AP) — The United Nations refugee agency says that a record number of Venezuelan migrants have crossed into Peru.

UNHCR Information Officer Regina de la Portilla said that 5,400 Venezuelans poured into the Andean country on Thursday before new entry requirements are imposed on migrants fleeing the crisis-wracked South American nation.

She said the agency was “supporting and complementing the efforts of Peruvian authorities as we face the largest number of Venezuelan people coming to Peru so far.”

Early on Friday, lines of people stood outside a border crossing in northern Peru or tried to sleep until their ID cards were checked by officers.

Starting Saturday, Peru will demand passports and visas from Venezuelan migrants — requirements that many will not be able to meet.

Peru is already home to 770,000 Venezuelans.

Associated Press

