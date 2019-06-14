Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN: Expert meeting under way to decide if Ebola is emergency

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it has opened its expert meeting to decide whether the Ebola outbreak in Congo — which spilled into Uganda this week — should be declared a global emergency.

WHO’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Friday the committee will “review and make recommendations regarding the Ebola outbreak.” An announcement is expected Friday evening.

The virus has killed more than 1,400 people.

To be declared a global emergency, outbreaks must constitute a risk to other countries and require a coordinated response. The declaration typically triggers more funding and political attention.

On Thursday, WHO’s emergencies chief acknowledged the agency has been unable to track the origins of nearly half of new Ebola cases in Congo, suggesting it doesn’t know where the virus is spreading.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

7:52 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

7:29 am
Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

7:10 am
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

Scroll to top
Skip to content