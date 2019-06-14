Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pakistan’s anti-graft body arrests sister of ex-president

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s anti-graft body has arrested the sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari in connection with a multi-million-dollar money laundering case following rejection of her bail by a court.

Faryal Talpur, also a politician, was taken into custody Thursday by the National Accountability Bureau in Islamabad.

The latest development came days after a court rejected bail requests from Zardari and Talpur, drawing condemnation from the opposition, which has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of victimizing his opponents.

Talpur’s arrest comes hours after Pakistan’s Supreme Judicial Council began examining a government request for the removal of senior judge Qazi Faez Eisa for concealing assets abroad. That request came amid a nationwide protest by lawyers, who say Khan was victimizing the judge for criticizing the military in one of his recent verdicts.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

7:52 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

7:29 am
Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

7:10 am
Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend
News

Colorado Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Friday for hearing about evidence testing

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack
News

Trump calls Iran ‘nation of terror’ as sailors dispute use of mines in tanker attack

Scroll to top
Skip to content