Kazakh opposition leader vows continued efforts

MOSCOW (AP) — The opposition figure who placed second in Kazakhstan’s presidential election says he will work to solidify what he sees as a rising desire to challenge authorities in the country.

Amirzhan Kossanov polled only 16% in Sunday’s vote, which elected a loyalist of Kazakhstan’s longtime leader. Although the figure was numerically low, his showing seemed significant because opposition in the former Soviet republic is restricted.

Sizeable protests took place on and after election day, which police roughly dispersed. Saparbek Nurpeisov of the prosecutor-general’s office said 957 people had been arrested in all, with 180 still in custody.

In a Friday statement on Facebook, Kossanov called for “institutionalization of the new wave of social activists, the new opposition, which will be able to participate in the struggle for power in new conditions.”

