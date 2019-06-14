Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum quits following criticism

BERLIN (AP) — The director of Berlin’s Jewish Museum is stepping down following strong criticism of the museum’s leadership by Germany’s Jewish community.

A statement Friday said director Peter Schaefer was resigning to prevent further damage to the museum. There was no immediate word on a long-term successor ahead of a board meeting set for next week.

On Tuesday, Germany’s Central Council of Jews criticized the museum after its Twitter account posted a link to an article about Jewish academics rejecting a German parliament resolution that denounced the Palestinian-led boycott movement against Israel, tagged “#mustread.” It said that “under these circumstances, one has to consider whether the name ‘Jewish’ is still appropriate.”

Separately, Israel objected earlier this year to an exhibition on Jerusalem, which it argued presented a one-sided Palestinian view.

Associated Press

