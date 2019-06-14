Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 years after Grenfell, experts warn of high-rise fire risk

LONDON (AP) — Two years after a London tower-block fire killed 72 people, campaigners say hundreds of apartment buildings remain at risk of a similar devastating blaze.

Survivors, neighbors and politicians are due to attend a remembrance service and silent walk on Friday to commemorate the deadliest fie on British soil since World War II

The blaze began in an apartment kitchen and ripped through the 24-story Grenfell Tower on June 14, 2017. Investigators found that the building’s flammable aluminum-and polyethylene cladding helped the fire race out of control.

A public inquiry and police investigation are still underway, but fire-safety campaigners say authorities have been too slow to act.

Citing figures from the Building Safety Program, the BBC reported that of 328 buildings with similar combustible cladding, only 105 have had it removed.

Associated Press

