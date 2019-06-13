Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
USGS: Magnitude-6.5 earthquake hits Chile’s coast

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile’s Pacific coast but there were no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 p.m. local time Thursday at a depth of 10 kilometers and its epicenter was 79.9 kilometers (49.6 miles) west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centered under the ocean and there was no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called “Ring of Fire,” which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world. An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

Associated Press

