Turkish post in Syria’s Idlib hit by mortar fire; 3 wounded

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says a Turkish observation post in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province has been attacked by mortar shells, fired from areas under Syrian government control. Three soldiers were lightly wounded.

The ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter that 35 mortar rounds were fired on Thursday at the observation point in what appeared to be a deliberate attack.

It said Russian authorities were contacted over the incident.

The statement said the wounded personnel were being evacuated and added that some equipment at the observation point was damaged.

Turkey and Russia had brokered a cease-fire for Idlib in September to prevent a government onslaught in the province. The agreement called for the establishment of demilitarized zones with observation points to monitor the cease-fire. The truce failed nine months later.

Associated Press

