Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt call for a cease-fire in Libya

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt have expressed their “deep concern” over the chaotic situation in Libya and called for an immediate cease-fire in the country.

The foreign affairs ministers of the three countries, all neighboring Libya, held a meeting on Wednesday in Tunisia’s capital Tunis.

In a statement released overnight, they denounced “the continuous flow of weapons” and the “influx of foreign terrorist fighters” in Libya.

They agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the fight against terrorism in the region.

Earlier this week, the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all countries to implement an arms embargo against Libya, saying illegal weapons transfers by land, sea and air are fueling the fighting in the oil-rich country.

Libya was plunged into chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted and killed Moammar Gadhafi.

