Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Thousands in Haiti renew protests, clash with police

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Haiti demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse have clashed with police as some tried to storm barriers at the National Palace and others took shelter while heavy gunfire echoed in nearby streets.

Thursday’s protest comes a day after Moïse broke his silence and said he would not resign. He rejected allegations that he and other politicians misused funds from subsidized oil shipments from Venezuela under the Petrocaribe program. Moïse urged people to stay calm during his brief speech Wednesday.

The latest protest follows a strike on Monday and Tuesday that shuttered schools, businesses and government offices, shut down public transportation and caused a Parliament session to be suspended.

Another protest is planned for Friday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

5:58 pm
Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

5:57 pm
Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

5:15 pm
NASA announces cost of return to the Moon
News

NASA announces cost of return to the Moon

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel
News

Redrum returns: Danny is back in trailer for “The Shining” sequel

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo
Covering Colorado

Same-sex flamingos flock together at Denver Zoo

Scroll to top
Skip to content