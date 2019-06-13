Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Putin backs Moldova’s new government amid political turmoil

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly backed Moldova’s new coalition government, which has been locked in a power struggle with a rival group amid a surge in political tensions in the ex-Soviet nation.

In an interview with the Mir television station in Russia, Putin on Thursday lashed out at the previous Moldovan government which has refused to cede power to the new authorities creating a political deadlock.

The new coalition government in Moldova includes the pro-Russia party of President Igor Dodon and the pro-Europe ACUM group, while the previous authorities are dominated by the Democratic Party, controlled by powerful oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc.

Putin says “we are certainly supporting President Dodon” and his coalition who want to “get rid of those people who have usurped power in Moldova.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas mom says she was kicked out of pool for not covering up while breastfeeding
News

Texas mom says she was kicked out of pool for not covering up while breastfeeding

4:11 am
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

9:38 pm
Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

9:10 pm
Texas mom says she was kicked out of pool for not covering up while breastfeeding
News

Texas mom says she was kicked out of pool for not covering up while breastfeeding

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content