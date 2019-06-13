Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Poland: Ex-aide found guilty in crash that killed president

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Poland has found a former government official guilty of negligence in the 2010 airplane flight to Russia that ended in a crash that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

The court in Warsaw court ruled that Tomasz Arabski, an aide to Poland’s prime minister at the time, exposed the late president to danger by allowing a hazardous flight to a rudimentary Russian airport.

Arabski was handed a 10-month suspended prison sentence that is subject to appeal.

Investigators blamed the crash on human error in bad weather. Kaczynski’s twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, has blamed it on government negligence and the former prime minister, Donald Tusk.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

7:31 am
Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

6:28 am
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

6:05 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

Scroll to top
Skip to content