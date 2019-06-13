Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

New Saudi club to open with Ne-Yo, but alcohol still a no-no

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A popular Mideast nightclub is opening a branch in Saudi Arabia in the latest sign of how far the kingdom has loosened restrictions on entertainment in recent years. But in line with the country’s Islamic laws it will not be serving alcohol.

Addmind Hospitality communications manager Serge Trad told The Associated Press that the club, White Saudi Arabia, will be open for one month, starting with a performance Thursday by American R&B artist Ne-Yo.

Trad says the dress code is “smart casual,” meaning women will not be required to wear the country’s mandatory loose robe. The venue is on the Jiddah waterfront, where private beaches do not enforce strict dress codes.

Trad says the new club’s Instagram account drew 11,000 followers but was quickly shut down after detractors reported it.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

7:31 am
Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

6:28 am
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

6:05 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

Scroll to top
Skip to content