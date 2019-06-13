Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New German exhibition explores Rembrandt’s career

DRESDEN, Germany (AP) — Around 100 works spanning Rembrandt’s career are going on show in the German city of Dresden in an exhibition marking the 350th anniversary of the Dutch artist’s death.

The exhibition at the Kupferstich-Kabinett museum in Dresden opens to the public on Friday and runs through Sept. 15. As well as works by Rembrandt van Rijn himself, it features another 50 etchings and drawings by contemporaries and later artists who were inspired by him.

The show, titled “Rembrandt’s Mark,” draws on the extensive Rembrandt collection of the Kupferstich-Kabinett along with loans from elsewhere.

Associated Press

Associated Press

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword
