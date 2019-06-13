Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Iran official says coal mine collapse kills 2, injures 1

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is reporting that a mine collapse has killed two miners and injured another in the central province of Semnan.

The Thursday report quotes Damghan Gov. Aliasghar Majd as saying: “After one of the Alborz-e Sharghi coal mine’s tunnels collapsed before noon today, two people died.”

He said the injured miner is in good condition. Majd did not mention the reason for the collapse.

Majd said 95 miners work in the coal mine.

In May 2017, 42 people died in a Zemestanyurt coal mine explosion in northern Golestan province.

Associated Press

Associated Press

