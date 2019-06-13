Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hungary’s Orban hosts Polish, Czech and Slovak leaders

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The Hungarian government says Prime Minister Viktor Orban is hosting a meeting with his counterparts from Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia to discuss the European Union, which will choose new leaders in coming weeks.

Czech newspaper Lidove Noviny reported that the meeting was initiated by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to coordinate the countries’ support for candidates for the EU’s top leadership positions.

The four leaders are attending an informal meeting Thursday in Orban’s offices in Buda Castle.

Orban’s Fidesz party was suspended in March from the conservative European People’s Party, the largest group in the European Parliament, due to concerns about democracy in Hungary. Orban doesn’t support EPP group leader Manfred Weber’s candidacy to lead the EU Commission.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

6:05 am
CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword

5:39 am
Elbert County boy killed in RV crash at Yellowstone National Park
Covering Colorado

Elbert County boy killed in RV crash at Yellowstone National Park

5:09 am
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword
Covering Colorado

CSPD looking for suspect accused of threatening neighbor with sword

Elbert County boy killed in RV crash at Yellowstone National Park
Covering Colorado

Elbert County boy killed in RV crash at Yellowstone National Park

Scroll to top
Skip to content