Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hong Kong protesters wary of Chinese surveillance technology

HONG KONG (AP) — Young Hong Kong residents protesting a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to China for trial are seeking to safeguard their identities from potential retaliation by authorities employing mass data collection and sophisticated facial recognition technology.

Agnes, a second-year college student who declined to give her surname, said she donned a face mask as soon as she left a subway train in the downtown Admiralty district to join Wednesday’s overnight protest by pro-democracy demonstrators.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has installed thousands of security cameras but the data is mostly kept private. In mainland China, the government openly uses the technology to track down people considered politically unreliable, particularly among Muslim Uighurs and other minority groups.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

7:31 am
Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

6:28 am
Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

6:05 am
Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing
Covering Colorado

Patrick Frazee to appear in court Thursday for a custody hearing

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer today with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break
Covering Colorado

Eastbound lanes of Galley Road closed due to water main break

Scroll to top
Skip to content