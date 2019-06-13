Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Algeria jails second ex-prime minister in corruption sweep

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Former Algerian Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal has been jailed in an anti-corruption sweep — the second former head of government in two days to be sent to prison while his case is investigated.

A statement on Thursday by the prosecutor’s office said that Sellal is being investigated for “corruption and dilapidation of public funds” among other things. He served as prime minister from 2014-2017.

His incarceration came a day after former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, a leading political figure forced out in March, was sent to the El Harrach prison — where Sellal was jailed.

A former public works minister and campaign manager for ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was placed under judicial control Wednesday. Algerian media initially said that Abdelghani Zaalane was jailed.

The anti-corruption sweep comes amid a people’s revolt.

