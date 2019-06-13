Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Albania’s parliament to vote on ousting president

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament has started to debate a no-confidence motion against President Ilir Meta after he canceled upcoming municipal elections.

Thursday’s no-confidence vote is expected to take place after five hours of debate.

Meta canceled the June 30 municipal elections fearing tensions would rise if they were held, because the opposition was boycotting them and threatening to prevent the voting from taking place.

The governing Socialists need 94 votes to oust Meta which they don’t have in the 140-seat parliament.

Even if they get the numbers, the Constitutional Court makes the final decision. The court has been dysfunctional for about a year after most of its judges were fired.

Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the municipal elections will go ahead as scheduled.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

9:38 pm
Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

9:10 pm
Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

9:07 pm
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

Scroll to top
Skip to content