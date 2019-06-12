Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Video shows sophisticated attack on ex-slugger David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage indicate that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortíz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars that staked out Ortíz as he chatted at a bar on Sunday night.

The details contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday reveal a new level of sophistication in the attack.

A lawyer for the driver of the motorcycle that was carrying the shooter says his client is innocent and had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.

Ortíz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

9:56 am
Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

8:24 am
Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

8:11 am
Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September
Covering Colorado

Fort Carson munitions training expected to last until September

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children
News

Ft. Sill to be used to shelter migrant children

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer
News

Instructors stress swimming safety this summer

Scroll to top
Skip to content