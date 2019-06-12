Video shows sophisticated attack on ex-slugger David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Dominican prosecutors say witnesses and security camera footage indicate that the attempt to kill former Red Sox star David Ortíz was carried out by two men on a motorcycle and two other groups of people in cars that staked out Ortíz as he chatted at a bar on Sunday night.

The details contained in a court document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday reveal a new level of sophistication in the attack.

A lawyer for the driver of the motorcycle that was carrying the shooter says his client is innocent and had no idea his passenger was going to commit a crime.

Ortíz is recovering from his wounds in intensive care in Boston.