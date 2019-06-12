UN mission urges Houthis to remove trenches at Hodeida port

CAIRO (AP) — The head of the U.N. mission in Yemen’s key port of Hodeida is urging Houthi rebels to complete the removal of prepared military positions such as trenches at the port.

Lt. Gen. Michael Lollesgaard said Wednesday that the U.N. mission has not detected a rebel military presence in Hodeida and the two small ports of Salif and Ras Isa since May 14. But he said there are still usable rebel military positions in Hodeida.

The Houthis claimed in May to have completed the long-delayed redeployment of their forces from the ports under a December cease-fire agreement. Yemen’s internationally recognized government has accused the Houthis of handing the ports over to allied fighters.

The redeployment from the ports is considered an important first step toward ending the civil war in Yemen.