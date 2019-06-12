Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
The Latest: 5-year-old with Ebola dies in 1st Uganda case

KASINDI, Congo (AP) — The Latest on the Ebola outbreak in Africa (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

The World Health Organization says the 5-year-old boy who became the first cross-border case in the current Ebola outbreak has died.

The boy’s death was confirmed the day after WHO announced the first Ebola case outside eastern Congo since the outbreak began in August. Nearly 1,400 people have died.

Authorities are trying to determine how the boy’s family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross into Uganda. His relatives are isolated at a hospital there.

10:30 a.m.

A 5-year-old boy vomiting blood has become the first cross-border case of Ebola in the current deadly outbreak. Now authorities in Congo are trying to determine how his family, exposed to the virus, managed to cross into neighboring Uganda.

The World Health Organization late Tuesday confirmed the first Ebola case outside Congo since the outbreak began in August. Nearly 1,400 people have died.

Congo’s health ministry says a dozen members of the boy’s family had showed symptoms of Ebola and were put in isolation.

But six managed to leave while awaiting transfer to an Ebola treatment center. Authorities say they entered Uganda, where the boy is receiving treatment and relatives are isolated.

Experts have long feared Ebola could spread to neighboring countries because of unrest hampering response work in Congo.

Associated Press

Associated Press

