Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Taiwan leader Tsai gets party nod to run for re-election

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen has won a ruling party primary, setting up a likely run for re-election in January.

The Democratic Progressive Party announced the primary results Thursday. Her nomination is all but sure to be ratified by the party next week.

Tsai has been a thorn in the side of China, hitting out at the Communist Party’s insistence that it will someday take control of democratically ruled Taiwan. The self-governing island split from China seven decades ago.

Her approval rating fell in opinion polls last year as Taiwanese worried about inaction toward China, foreign policy and domestic economic issues such as jobs and housing prices.

But she has gained momentum this year with a more aggressive stance toward China.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

9:38 pm
Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

9:10 pm
Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

9:07 pm
Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property
Covering Colorado

Public meetings continue on future of Springs Ranch Golf Course property

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend
News

Lake Pueblo bracing for busiest weekend

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism
Covering Colorado

Inmate to entrepreneur: Fresh Start program aims to prevent recidivism

Scroll to top
Skip to content